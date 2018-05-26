Huntsville Scouts honor fallen heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Veterans and Scout leaders spent time at a cemetery in Huntsville on Saturday remembering those who died serving their country.

"My father was a World War I veteran. I'm wearing his dog tag," Ollye B. Conley said.

Boy Scouts placed flags at each soldier's grave at Glenwood Cemetery. The ceremony was about honoring generations who served and that are now buried in Huntsville.

"So, this makes me feel proud that we could get them started," James Heyward said. Heyward is a leader with the Urban Emphasis Scout Leaders Council.

"I'd like for young people to learn their stories, and what you have to do is dig in. You must do the research and then share it," Conley said.

Scout leaders say the challenge they now face is one of indifference. Empty chairs at Saturday's ceremony indicated that not many people know Glenwood exists, let alone are willing to spend time there. As the years pass, there are fewer veterans around to tell their stories.

"We believe that if they have the history of what transpired before them, that they would have a greater appreciation of this nation," Heyward said.

But much like the sound of heavy artillery, organizers hope the importance of Memorial Day can be a wake-up call as they engage and inspire a younger generation.

"But, you must make it interesting," Heyward said.

If you would like to learn about Scouting in the Greater Alabama Council, you can find more information here.