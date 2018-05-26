Downtown Huntsville Inc. has got your summer covered with fun local events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- If you're looking for some local events to spend your weekends this summer, you don't have to look far! Downtown Huntsville Inc. has you covered.

Food trucks have been a part of Huntsville's foodie culture for nearly four years. Every year the scene changes a little more, starting as Street Food Gatherings, and in 2017 turning into Battle of the Food Truck All-Stars.

In 2018, Battle of the Food Truck All-Stars will stick, but with a few adjustments. Downtown Huntsville Inc. is making food truck times and locations more consistent, with the addition of food trucks for brunch.

"We know there's a bunch of brunch fanatics out there," said Ellery Miller with Downtown Huntsville Inc. "We heard ya, we're comin' in hot with some biscuits and gravy, breakfast tacos, you name it. Northside square here is going to be shut down, there will be food trucks on both sides of the road."

The food trucks will line up every first Saturday and third Friday, May through October, in the same two locations in downtown Huntsville:

Brunch: First Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. @ Northside Square (during entertainment district hours!)

Dinner: Third Friday of every month, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. @ Church Street in Big Spring Park

There will also be exciting contests for perusers to take part in at every food truck event. Cosplay contests, hot pepper-eating, puppy treat-catching, selfie-posting, you name it! If you show up and participate, you'll have a chance at winning.