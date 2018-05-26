Don’t Let Pavement Scams Ruin Your Summer

As the weather gets warmer and the asphalt paving season begins, consumers are warned to be extremely cautious when selecting a contractor to pave a driveway or parking lot. Each spring, con-artists enter Alabama to scam unsuspecting homeowners and business people. This is a popular scam done by unscrupulous out of state pavers. The scammers will drive up and down neighborhoods with leftover materials from another job stating that they would be happy to pave your driveway with the materials for an extremely discounted rate. The catch — the money must be paid upfront before any work is done. Consumers have reported experiencing the following: poor workmanship, not enough materials to complete the job, incomplete jobs where workers leave and do not return, and having to pay double after the job was completed.

If you are approached by someone offering to pave your driveway BBB has the following tips for you:

“Buy local. There is an abundance of established, reputable paving companies that are based in your area.

Many municipalities require a door-to-door sales permit. Make sure the company has the correct permit by contacting your city license department.

When considering hiring a traveling asphalt company, ask for local references and verify that the contractor is in compliance with all local licensing, bonding and insuring requirements.

As with any business transaction, be sure to read all agreements and guarantees before signing. Do not be pressured into signing an agreement before you understand all terms and conditions. Make sure all verbal promises are put in writing. Never sign a contract with sections left blank

Be wary of vaguely worded provisions, exclusions or limitations which could pose a problem later.

The FTC’s Three-Day Cooling-Off Rule gives you three business days to cancel with a full refund any purchase/agreement that was sold to you at your home. With the contract, the contractor must give you a separate cancellation form with the date of sale on it. To cancel the sale, sign and date the cancellation form and make sure it reaches the address given on it for cancellation by midnight of the third business day after the date of sale.”

If you believe you have been a victim or are currently experiencing this scam, please contact your local BBB and police department.

Source: BBB.org

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org