SUNDAY UPDATE: Alberto’s Impacts to the Tennessee Valley

TRACK ALBERTO: Latest position, track and radar/satellite imagery on WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar

Alberto stays offshore through Sunday, so the forecast stays similar to previous days; it gets hot and humid in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and ‘feels like’ temperatures in the low 90s. In the heat of the day we’ll get more scattered storms bubbling up that bring heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Alberto Moves Through: Alberto likely makes landfall Monday afternoon. We’ll see periods of rain and storms all day, but it’s late in the day that could bring stronger storms. There’s always a low-end risk of severe storms or a quick spin-up tornado on the left (eastern) side of tropical systems, which will be the case for eastern Alabama. That risk starts late Monday evening and lasts through Tuesday afternoon as Alberto slowly drifts north.

A more widespread area of rain and embedded storms will arrive early Tuesday and last all day before Alberto moves north of Alabama by Wednesday. Altogether we’re looking at a solid 2-3 inches of rain from Alberto with locally-heavier amounts possible where heavy storms set up.

At The Coast: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect across Southern Alabama. The coastal impacts range from winds to flooding:

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Gulf Coast

Heavy rain is *likely* and could cause some flooding in South Alabama and Northwest Florida (over 6” of rain possible)

Sustained winds around 30-50 miles per hour are expected from Sunday through Monday with some higher gusts on the Alabama Gulf Coast.

There will be some risk of severe weather – including tornadoes – on the east side of this storm’s circulation

Behind Alberto: Alberto’s remnant circulation moves north of Alabama by Wednesday afternoon, but we still won’t be done with rain/storm chances.

Hot air out west surges into Alabama behind Alberto, and combines with the lingering moisture to keep daily storm chances in through the end of this week. That heat pushes temperatures toward the 90s again and may provide energy for some intense summertime storms Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep a very close eye on that!