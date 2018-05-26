FORECAST: Alberto’s impacts on Memorial Day plans at the Gulf as well as at home

Heading into the second half of the Memorial Day weekend, all eyes remain on the Gulf as Subtropical Storm Alberto approaches the Big Bend of Florida before curving west towards the Alabama shoreline.

For those who are planning on staying home in north Alabama and southern Tennessee, we anticipate scattered showers and thunderstorms for Sunday and Monday — though these storms will not be associated with Alberto. Keep these pop up storms in mind when attending events like the Alabama Jubilee, Cotton Row Run, or various Memorial Day cookouts and remembrance ceremonies.

Instead of all-day rainfall, the increased moisture in the region will make the daily scattered storms more plentiful – especially in the afternoon and evening – on Sunday and Monday. The best chance of widespread rain in North Alabama holds off until the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame when the storm’s circulation is well inland bringing a more solid area of rainy, stormy and windy weather northward.

Alberto approaches the Gulf Coast Monday afternoon

Alberto will likely strengthen Sunday through Monday afternoon as it moves parallel to the Florida Gulf Coast, and area that is low in wind shear and therefore favorable for development.

It will then hook west before taking a northerly turn, possibly making landfall in an area between Biloxi, Mississippi and Destin, Florida. Keep in mind that the term “landfall” refers to when the center of circulation crosses over from sea to land; the reality is that impacts from swirling rain bands will dump heavy rain (up to 10 inches) as well as produce gusty winds (40-60 mph) throughout the Gulf Coast.

As Alberto swings north, rough surf (including strong rip tides) as well as quick spin up tornadoes are possible along the Gulf. Once the system moves further inland, it will rapidly weaken, but heavy rain and gusty winds will still impact the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In north Alabama and southern Tennessee, as much as 2-3 inches of rainfall is expected between Sunday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Track the Alberto’s progress as well as local scattered summertime storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Tropical downpours continue: The chance of storms over the weekend is elevated because we have good confidence in chaotic, hit-or-miss, spotty storms. The same goes for Memorial Day; however, at no point through at least Monday does it look like we will have all-day, plan-cancelling rain and storms.

Alberto’s remnant circulation moves north into Central Alabama by Wednesday; that should bring our best coverage of showers and storms (and raise a small severe weather concern).

The low moves east of us on Thursday, and some very hot air out west starts edging in behind it. That surging heat pushes temperatures toward the 90s again and may set of some intense summertime storms Thursday night through Friday morning. We’ll keep a very close eye on that!