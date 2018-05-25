× Wagons donated to hospital pediatric units across the Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. – Sometimes we are so moved by watching or hearing something we have to take action. A WHNT News 19 viewer was so moved after watching a story Jerry Hayes did earlier this year on red wagons for pediatric care units she had to get involved.

A retired special education teacher has made it her mission to comfort small kids who have to stay in area hospitals. Anita Himber and her husband Bob have donated two specially equipped Radio Flyer wagons to ECM Hospital in Florence.

Himber said she saw a story on WHNT News 19 earlier this year about Chad’s Brackets.

“I told my husband, you know there’s not a thing I need, but I want three of those wagons. I said, ‘just buy me those wagons and I will be a happy person,’” Anita Himber said.

The red wagons are equipped with a special IV pole so children can be transported around the hospital. Giving them comfort during an already scary time.

“Anything that can make that better, just make a child’s life in the hospital better. All I can say is the Lord spoke to me and said, ‘that is your cause,’ so this is my cause now,” Himber laughingly said.

When the Himber’s contacted Chad’s Brackets about purchasing three red wagons, co-founder Roger Leggett donated three more. The Himber family will be delivering the red wagons to other hospital’s across north Alabama in the coming days.

They hope to raise more money to make sure all pediatric units have them to offer children.