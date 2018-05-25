Ole Miss beats Auburn 7-0 to eliminate the Tigers from the SEC Baseball Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOOVER, Ala. (AL.com) - Andrew Mitchell was both immaculate and imperfect on Friday night.

The Auburn left-hander accomplished the rare feat of an immaculate inning (three strikeouts on nine pitches) -- doing it one better, in fact -- but Ole Miss struck him for four costly runs as the Rebels eliminated the suddenly listless Tigers from the SEC Tournament, 7-0, at the Hoover Met.

Mitchell (2-2, 4.01 ERA) put together an admirable performance on the mound, tying his career high with nine strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits while issuing three walks. It was the first time the lefty has allowed a walk since April 28 at Florida, a span of 12 2/3 innings entering the game.

