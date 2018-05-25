× Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened Wednesday night. Virilo Perez, 46, is charged with Attempted Murder.

The shooting happened in the wooded area near Park Drive. Chief Jamie Smith says shots were fired around 7 p.m. The victim was airlifted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, but has since been released.

Smith reports the incident may have developed from a drug transaction done earlier that day.

Perez is in jail on $50,000 bond.