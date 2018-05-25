Jubilee organizers hope rain quits for weekend festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala.- Several families are spending Memorial Day in Decatur And they're crossing their fingers for a balloon ride.

Organizers of the Alabama Jubilee at Point Mallard are hoping the weather improves.

The Alabama Jubilee is underway! We had a great media flight and tether this morning. Photo by Betty Green. pic.twitter.com/bMt0rNcL3N — Alabama Jubilee (@AlaJubilee) May 25, 2018

By Friday afternoon, the Point Mallard campground was packed. "People come from several different states," said Steve Jones who works at the campground.

No sooner had families put their feet up, things went south. "It has been wonderful out here until about a half hour ago," Ramona Evans said. Evans organizes the vendors for Jubilee.

"I took my flip flops off, but they went floating away," Carol Montgomery joked.

By Friday evening, organizers and vendors setting up for the Alabama Jubilee were just trying to keep dry. "I told them we're going to have a fishing tournament out here any minute," Montgomery joked.

The free festival features hot air balloons, live music, food, and art.

"We'll have a lot more by the morning because I'll paint all night tonight. Because, I'm behind," artist Karen Mitchell said.

Organizers say they need the pouring rain and strong winds to diminish before the balloons can take flight.

"I think it's great we have 62 or 63 balloons and people can come out an enjoy them," Evans said.

"Whether they fly or not, they're just fascinating to see," Mitchell said.

And fairgoers and artists are counting on sunny skies and a pleasant holiday weekend.

Jubilee opens at 7:00 a.m. Saturday with the art and crafts show. There'll also be an antique tractor and car show.