Inmate escapes Childersburg Work Release Center

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. — Authorities say an inmate escaped from the Childersburg Community Based Facility early Friday morning.

A statewide release reports Anthony Marler fled the area at around 1 a.m. on May 25. The facility is located in Talladega County.

Here is a description of Marler, provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections:

Race/Sex – White/Male

Age – 47

Height – 6’0″

Weight – 190 pounds

Hair Color – Brown

Eye Color – Blue

If you have any information as to where he might be, please call your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which he escaped or 1-800-831-8825.