Inmate escapes Childersburg Work Release Center

Posted 7:44 am, May 25, 2018, by , Updated at 07:48AM, May 25, 2018

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. — Authorities say an inmate escaped from the Childersburg Community Based Facility early Friday morning.

A statewide release reports Anthony Marler fled the area at around 1 a.m. on May 25. The facility is located in Talladega County.

Here is a description of Marler, provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections:

  • Race/Sex – White/Male
  • Age – 47
  • Height – 6’0″
  • Weight – 190 pounds
  • Hair Color – Brown
  • Eye Color – Blue

If you have any information as to where he might be, please call your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which he escaped or 1-800-831-8825.