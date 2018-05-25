Inmate escapes Childersburg Work Release Center
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. — Authorities say an inmate escaped from the Childersburg Community Based Facility early Friday morning.
A statewide release reports Anthony Marler fled the area at around 1 a.m. on May 25. The facility is located in Talladega County.
Here is a description of Marler, provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections:
- Race/Sex – White/Male
- Age – 47
- Height – 6’0″
- Weight – 190 pounds
- Hair Color – Brown
- Eye Color – Blue
If you have any information as to where he might be, please call your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which he escaped or 1-800-831-8825.