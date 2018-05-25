Huntsville city council approves $750 million data center project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A $750 million data center is one step closer to breaking ground in Huntsville.

Thursday night the city council voted unanimously to approve the project's development agreement.

The data center comes with a $6.6 million price tag in non-direct incentives, which include waiving of permit fees, utility extensions and road construction near the property.

But city officials say the project will have a $165 million return on investment over the course of the next 20 years.

During the meeting, the council gave very little information about Starbelt LLC, which is the company behind the project. And not much is known about the company.

A Google search of the company name only resulted in a company that manufactures belts. Our news partners at AL.com report Starbelt has a parent company and that company's identity will not be revealed until next month.

City officials say the project will be built on 340 acres in the North Huntsville Industrial Park. The land is being purchased from the city for $8.5 million. Starbelt LLC will construct and operate a large-scale data center campus for the purpose of storing, processing, and serving customer based data needs.

It will provide 50 jobs, earning an average of $80,000 a year.

A spokesperson for Huntsville said no one was available to comment on the project Friday. A groundbreaking date for the project has not been set yet.