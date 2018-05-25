Huntsville Bible College celebrates 25 years of service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Bible College is celebrating a quarter century of service and you're invited to the celebration.

The biblical institution will be hosting a Vision Banquet on June 1 at the Von Braun Center East Hall. Attendees will gather at 7:00 p.m. The theme of the banquet is "Encouraging Kingdom Building."

The guest speaker for the evening will be Dr. Robert Smith, Jr, the Charlest T. Carter Baptist Chair of Divinity at Beeson Divinity School of Samford University in Birmingham.

The college, formerly Huntsville Baptist Institute, was established in 1986 as a non-profit institution of higher education to prepare individuals to become preachers and church leaders. HBC offers daytime and evening classes for adult learners on campus, on-line, and on Saturdays in a small setting.

For more information about the event and tickets, contact the college at 256-469-7536 or click here.