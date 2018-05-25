Get the most out of your potted plants year round

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Potted plants make great decorations around your garden or patio. And you may not realize it, but all plants can grow in pots. The question is how long do you expect them to stay in the pots. Here are some tips for having permanent potted plants in your garden.

In comparison with planting in the ground, a potted plant will be dryer in the summer and colder in the winter. So, you may have to water more often during the growing season, or protect the pot on the coldest nights in winter.

When choosing a pot for your plant, be sure to get one that is large enough to accommodate the plant you want to grow. If you expect the plant to start large or grow large, make sure you get a big enough pot.

Your soil mix should be loose and well drained, and your pot should have a hole in the bottom to let the water out.

You can have a number of different potted plants based on the season, like Japanese Maple for fall color, Camilia for an evergreen foliage in the winter, or some Coral Drift Rose and Dwarf Butterfly Bush for your summer garden. Whatever plant you choose, follow these tips to get the most out of them in your garden.

