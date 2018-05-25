× Florence man held on $10M bond for 6,547 child porn counts wants his bond reduced

FLORENCE, Ala. — A motion was filed on Friday to reduce the bond of a Florence man charged with more than 6,000 counts related to producing and possessing child pornography.

Jeffrey Dale Hunt sits in Lauderdale County Detention Center after his arrest on May 24. Hunt’s bond is currently $10 million, cash only. The motion, filed by his attorney, notes he has no reasonable means to make the established bond amount.

He was previously under a $400,000 bond for more than a year. On top of his previous bond, he was required to wear an ankle monitor. He had been working in Huntsville, although the file doesn’t specify where.

Ralph E. Holt highlights his client believes the first bond and requirements are enough to assure his appearance in court and requests the Court to allow him to be released.

The attorney notes his client has never been arrested, does not pose a threat to the community and has not been charged with a violent crime. He adds Hunt does not pose a flight risk and has not missed any of his court dates, in the motion.

Holt’s attorney types the bond is set is clearly excessive which denies the defendant his Constitutional right to bond.

District Attorney Christ Connolly says $10 million is not the max bond he could’ve received for the number of charges Hunt faces. Connolly adds it’s important to note, these are local victims, not just downloaded images of the internet.