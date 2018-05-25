× Ardmore High School updates graduation dress code hours before ceremony

ARDMORE, Ala. — After listening to several students voice their opinions about the graduation dress code, Ardmore High School officials have agreed to change things up hours before the big event.

Parents and students were upset that Adrmore is the only school in the district that doesn’t allow any of the students dually enrolled at the Limestone County Career and Technical Center to wear tech school cords at the ceremony.

On Friday morning, Ardmore High School Principal Glenn Bryant met with students individually and ultimately decided to allow cords with high academic value to be worn.

Bryant says the Board of Education is going to address the issue this summer and plans to create a district-wide rule outlining which cords will be allowed to be worn at graduation.

Ardmore’s graduation Friday has been moved to the gym due to possible rain.