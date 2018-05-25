ALEA issues Emergency Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old boy
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Samuel Haiden Simmons.
Samuel is 4’11” tall, weighs about 90 lbs and has red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on May 24 wearing blue jeans, a camouflage shirt, and cowboy boots in the area of Vernontown Road at 8:30pm in West Blocton, Alabama.
Anyone with information regarding Samuel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 926-3129 or call 911.