× ALEA issues Emergency Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old boy

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Samuel Haiden Simmons.

ALEA has issued an EMERGENCY MISSING CHILD ALERT. If you know the whereabouts of or have recently seen the child described here, immediately call 911. If you have other information about this missing person, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 926-3129. #Alabama pic.twitter.com/EFaYBD5rh3 — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) May 25, 2018

Samuel is 4’11” tall, weighs about 90 lbs and has red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on May 24 wearing blue jeans, a camouflage shirt, and cowboy boots in the area of Vernontown Road at 8:30pm in West Blocton, Alabama.

Anyone with information regarding Samuel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 926-3129 or call 911.