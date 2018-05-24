Scammer wipes local woman’s account after posing as Redstone Federal Credit Union, authorities investigate

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Guntersville Police Department says scammers are targeting Redstone Federal Credit Union customers.

Investigators say someone calling from a number appearing to be from RFCU contacted a Guntersville resident and said there was an issue with her debit card. She told authorities it seemed legitimate because the caller had a lot of her information. So, when the caller asked her to verify her last four digits on the debit card and the security numbers on the back, she complied.

She later looked at her account and discovered it had been wiped clean.

Authorities say she immediately went to Redstone Federal Credit Union and contacted police. Fortunately, Redstone was able to get her money back.

Guntersville investigators are working closely with Redstone officials who say there have been more than 100 similar scam cases in the area with transactions from Florida to Georgia and Alabama.

Investigator Mike Turner says they traced the transaction on the local victim’s account to Broward County, Florida. Officials there are working with Guntersville investigators to track down the scammer. Turner says it seems the scammer needs the security code on the back of the card to make a new one. They say the scammer will do a balance check and then make a transaction.

On their website, RFCU reminds customers that they will never call to verify credit/debit card or CVV number(s). If you receive such a call, please call 800-234-1234 to verify its authenticity.