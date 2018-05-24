Trying to reach WHNT News 19? Our phones are down right now, but you can contact us by email here

New Jersey school bus driver charged in fatal field trip crash

Posted 6:10 pm, May 24, 2018, by

CNN – A school bus driver is being charged following a crash in northern New Jersey last week that left two people dead, the Morris County prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

Hudy Muldrow, 77, faces two counts of reckless vehicular homicide/death by auto, the prosecutor said in a news release. The investigation into the accident remains open, according to the prosecutor.

The school bus collided with a dump truck May 17 in the county’s Mount Olive Township. Morris County is about 50 miles west of New York City.

Muldrow was driving 38 fifth-graders and seven adults from East Brook Middle School in Paramus, New Jersey, for a field trip when the accident happened.

A teacher and a student were killed.

Authorities are investigating the cause. Dozens were hurt, including Muldrow and the driver of the dump truck.

A state official told CNN that the driver had 16 traffic violations and had his license suspended 14 times in the past four decades.