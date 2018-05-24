Isolated Showers Thursday, more widespread rain over the holiday weekend

Most of the widespread storms stayed south of the Tennessee Valley region Wednesday, and it looks about the same for Thursday: higher rain chances south, few if any downpours around North Alabama and Tennessee. Expect the heat and humidity to keep it feeling like summertime, though! Daytime highs top out close to 90ºF with a heat index around 91ºF to 94ºF between 1 PM and 5 PM Thursday.

We’re keeping track of a large area of disturbed weather over the Yucatan Peninsula that has potential to become a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Whether it develops or not, we do see an increased threat of rain and thunderstorms coming up over the Memorial Day Weekend. Several models take the system north along the gulf coast bringing heavy rainfall.

Stay ahead of the storms: You can keep track of scattered storms, see the radar, and get heavy rain and lightning alerts with Live Alert 19! You will see the lightning and hear the thunder before you get an alert, but the app can tell you if that strike was within 8 miles. If it is within 8 miles, you should move inside immediately.

Friday through Memorial Day: This ‘disturbance’ near Cancun doesn’t even get into the Gulf of Mexico until Friday night, so the increase in scattered shower/storm coverage Friday comes well ahead of that as tropical moisture flows northbound.

Expect a good covering of heavy downpours on Friday: especially south of Huntsville. On Saturday and Sunday, those downpours become even more widespread and some could produce a lot of heavy rain in a short time! Rainfall rates in downpours like these can give you more than one inch of rain in 30 minutes or less. Look for more of the same on Memorial Day (Monday): clouds, occasional showers and thunderstorms, and a little less heat (highs in the low/middle 80s).

What about the coast? The Alabama and Florida Gulf Coasts stand to get a lot of rain over the weekend: as much as 1-2” of rain each day from Saturday to Monday. If, and it’s a big if a tropical depression or storm does develop and move into the area, that will increase the winds, rip currents, and bring a threat of severe storms to the coastline through Monday.

Typical summertime pattern: It’s still technically four weeks until summer officially begins on June 21st, but the weather pattern we find ourselves in already says summer. That won’t be changing anytime soon.

Expect more hot, humid days, sticky nights, and a daily dose of spotty, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms through next week and through the first few days of June.

-Jason

