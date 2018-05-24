Florence PD continues investigating Wood Avenue murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – For more than three weeks now the Florence Police Department has been working a murder mystery. On May 2nd, 26-year-old Jose Elliot D’Leon was found dead inside his Wood Avenue apartment. Police say he lived alone.

According to investigators working the case, a friend went by to check on him, that’s when he was discovered dead.

D’Leon had recently moved to the Shoals with a group of friends which is about all they know of his time here.

Preliminary autopsy results show he likely died at the hands of another person. Sergeant Greg Cobb says there were no obvious signs of foul play on the scene, but state forensics discovered his death is a homicide.

Florence police have very few leads to follow at the moment.

Help Florence police by giving them any information you might have about Jose D’Leon.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line with any information which can bring those responsible to justice.

