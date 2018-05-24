× Florence man held on $10M bond for 6,547 counts of possession and production of child pornography

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police have arrested a man on more than 6,000 counts related to producing and possessing child pornography. This comes a year after he was initially indicted on just over 2,000 counts for similar charges.

The charges against Jeffery Hunt are connected to a cyber tip first made in December 2016.

Police executed a search warrant at Hunt’s home and collected evidence that was forensically tested with the assistance of the Alabama Department of Revenue Digital Forensics group.

Investigators say a detailed inspection of the digital evidence found in the electronics that were recovered indicated that Hunt was in possession of child porn and was actively producing child porn in his home.

A Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicted Hunt in March 2017 on 1,996 counts of Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography and 295 counts of Unlawful Production of Child Pornography.

On Thursday, the grand jury returned more indictments after further investigation. Hunt is now charged with a total of 4,378 counts of Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography and 2,169 counts of Unlawful Production of Child Pornography. That is a total of 6,547 counts.

Hunt is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $10,000,000 cash only bond.

Along with the cash bond stipulation, he is not to be around children, use the internet, or any device that will allow him to contact or look at children.

Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography is a Class C felony, punishable by incarceration of 1 year and 1 day to 10 years in prison. Unlawful Production of Child Pornography is a Class A felony, punishable by incarceration of 10 years to life in prison.