NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 1-year-old girl is dead. Police say her father dropped his other child off at daycare, but apparently forgot about the girl. They say he drove home, and left the girl in her car seat.

Investigators say the girl's mother found her inside the the pick-up truck Wednesday night.

Paramedics rushed the child to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not yet identified the girl, or the parents involved. Police say the investigation is ongoing.