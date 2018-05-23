What you need to know about Invest 90L

Invest 90L is an area of disturbed weather near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday night, but there’s a high chance (70%) that it becomes either a tropical or subtropical depression over the Gulf of Mexico within the next five days.

(What’s the difference between subtropical and tropical? Click here for more.)

It’s common to see weak systems like this grow into lower-end tropical cyclones in late May and early June; it would be highly unusual to see a hurricane develop, but this system will have an impact on the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Conditions above the Gulf will become more favorable for some development through the weekend as this low moves slowly north-northwest toward the north-central Gulf Coast.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND ON THE COAST: At the beach, this will be a bigger deal than it seems for Memorial Day Weekend: heavy rain, flash flooding, high risk of rip currents, gusty winds, and some risk of severe weather on the eastern side of the storm system.

Memorial Day Weekend in North Alabama: Expect a good covering of heavy downpours on Friday: especially south of Huntsville. On Saturday and Sunday, those downpours become even more widespread and some could produce a lot of heavy rain in a short time! Rainfall rates in downpours like these can give you more than one inch of rain in 30 minutes or less. Look for more of the same on Memorial Day (Monday): clouds, occasional showers and thunderstorms, and a little less heat (highs in the low/middle 80s).

Let’s be clear: it won’t rain the entire weekend through, but you will likely have to dodge some showers at times (especially from Sunday through Monday and Tuesday).

