Warning system being finalized for Colbert County residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – In an emergency situation time matters. To better their communication with the public, Colbert County Emergency Management is about to unveil a new notification system to their residents.

In recent years, Colbert County EMA has relied on news media and social media to notify its residents about hazardous conditions. Whether it has been flooding, icing, or tornadoes those notifications may not necessarily reach people as quickly as they need too.

“One of the few things we have been lacking on our part here at Colbert EMA is trying to get something to communicate to the public,” explained Colbert County EMA Director Mike Melton.

For more than a year, Melton has been studying notification systems. With the county commissions approval, Melton decided AlertSense is the way to go.

“It will not only go out to the public, but it will also do the multimedia, Twitter, everything we do by just doing one thing.”

Residents will be able to sign-up for email or text message notifications.

Melton said he can notify the entire county, or break it down into small areas.

“We’re trying to reach down and think outside of the box how we can use it more,” stated Melton. “To give you an example, if there is going to be an extended power outage you could use it for that part of it for an area. Planned water outages, to do maintenance on whatever.”

Information people who live or work in Colbert County might need quickly.

So it doesn’t matter what the incident might be, Colbert EMA will be able to notify their 55,000 residents all at one time, if they get all of them to sign-up.

A grant is paying for the $6,000 it costs to use AlertSense each year for Colbert County.

Registration could begin by the end of June.