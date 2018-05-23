Victim’s family speaks out after emotional parole hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It took a state parole board less than a minute to deny parole for convicted killerJudith Ann Neelley. Neelley has spent more than 30 years in prison for the death of a 13-year-old girl.

Neelley and her husband Alvin abducted Lisa Ann Millican from a shopping mall in Georgia in 1982. The young girl was sexually assaulted and injected with drain cleaner before being fatally shot. Authorities found her body in Little River Canyon.

Millican's family says this entire trial has been tough -- and the news they received Wednesday has brought a little relief.

"We've had to relive it every single time we've retold the story," said Cassie Millican. "Everytime we spoke out about it we had to relive it all over again."

On Wednesday, many sat in front of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole in support of every victim ever affected by Neeley and her husband, who died in prison in 2005.

Many spoke in opposition of Neelley including Attorney General Steve Marshall and Troy King.

"You know Troy King said it best. He said if Georgia wants her, they can have her in a pine box," said Cassie Millican.

If Neelley was granted parole in Alabama, she'd still face prison time in Georgia for the murder of another woman.

"We got a little worried when Cliff Walker started asking Michael Odell if Georgia would be stricter on her, and he said no," said Cassie Millican. "We don't know what Georgia is going to do."

It only took 55 seconds for the board to decide that they would not be freeing Neelley.

Lisa Ann Millican's family says they're relieved. "She where she needs to be," said Cassie Millican.

But this is only a temporary fix, Neelley is eligible for parole again in 2023.

"Unfortunately, we'll have to be back down here in 5 and a half years and do it all over again," said Cassie Millican.

Cassie Millican says they're proud of the outcome but they hate this is something they have to do for the remainder of Neelley's life.

The Millican family wants to thank everyone who supported their family and wrote letters of opposition against Neelley.

Governor Ivey was among those who released a statement against the possible parole of Neelley saying: