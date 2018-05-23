The 39th annual Cotton Row Run is right around the corner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - We're just days away from Memorial day, that means we're just days away from the 39th annual Cotton Row Run. The event features a 10k, 5k, and one mile fun run. The Cotton Row has become a Huntsville tradition to celebrate those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country, and it's also a premier running event in the south east. Something people look forward to every summer. "It's an important holiday, and the Cotton Row itself is a unique event. It's got a lot of character, and it brings out really really exceptional competition here in the local area," local runner Josh Whitehead said. "Not just from the local talent we have, which is great, but talent from outside. We have people coming from Michigan, Louisiana, all over the United States to compete in this race."

The field includes runners from 30 different states, and athletes from as far away as Germany.