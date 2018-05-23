(Image: Tennessee Titans) × NFL Draft is moving to Nashville in 2019 (Image: Tennessee Titans) THE National Football League has made it official. The NFL Draft is moving to Nashville. The organization made the announcement this morning on its official Twitter page. The pick is IN! Nashville will host the 2019 #NFLDraft! 🏈🎸 pic.twitter.com/sy8cUxmyao — NFL (@NFL) May 23, 2018 The @NFL Draft is officially coming to Nashville in 2019! pic.twitter.com/I5LC7ziJ7g — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 23, 2018