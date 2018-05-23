× HUD awards millions of dollars to housing authorities across north Alabama for costly improvements

WASHINGTON- The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) divided $79.9 million to housing authorities across Alabama. More than $12.5 million will go towards communities in North Alabama.

The grant money is provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to more than 3,100 public housing authorities. This allows them to build, repair, renovate and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. It’s for these communities to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to replace old plumbing and electrical systems.

HUD uses the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD), which is a strategy used with the Capital Fund Program. RAD aims at providing long-term solutions to maintaining and improving public housing units.

Here is a list of the money housing authorities in our area received: