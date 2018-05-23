× GasBuddy introduces new mobile payment service

GasBuddy is offering a new mobile payment feature as an expansion to their popular Pay with GasBuddy card program.

This expansion is a new fast, easy and secure way for consumers to pay and save on every gallon of fuel with the GasBuddy app at all Love’s Travel Stops (Love’s) locations across 41 states.

The new, fully-mobile GasBuddy experience is designed to drive additional speed, convenience and security for GasBuddy users and Love’s guests.

This new feature allows users to arm Love’s pumps using the GasBuddy app from the comfort of their car, as well as take advantage of the Pay with GasBuddy fuel savings program. After fueling, an e-receipt showing the GasBuddy discount will appear in the app and will also be e-mailed so consumers can easily keep track of all fuel transactions and savings.

“Mobile payments are no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ in our business but an essential part of our Customer’s experience,” said Dave Frankenfield, vice president of marketing at Love’s. “Love’s is thrilled to expand our long-standing trusted partnership with GasBuddy through the Pay with GasBuddy program to add even more convenience and value at all of our locations.”

GasBuddy is currently working to expand mobile payments with other fuel retailers and expects to see feature usability in 20 percent of the nation’s gas stations by the end of 2018.

“Every day millions of drivers open the GasBuddy app even before turning on their car engine to decide where to buy fuel,” said Sarah McCrary, chief executive officer at GasBuddy, “Our mobile payments feature enables customer-centric retailers like Love’s to own the entire customer dialog, from pre-trip to the pump and beyond.”

The GasBuddy app is available in the App Store and through the Google Play store.