Facebook asks users to upload ‘intimate’ photos to fight ‘revenge porn’ in new pilot program

Facebook is announcing a new pilot program to try to combat ‘revenge porn’ or ‘non-consensual pornography.’ On Tuesday, the social media network announced it would begin testing the program in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada starting this week.

The initiative is aimed at preventing intimate photos from being shared on the social media platform without permission. They are partnering with an international working group of safety organizations, survivors and victim advocates including the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative and The National Network to End Domestic Violence from the U.S.

People who worry someone may want to harm them by sharing ‘intimate’ images can contact those two groups to request a form. Facebook says the person will be sent a one-time upload link for the victim or potential victim to upload the images they think may be shared. The images will be reviewed by “a handful of specifically trained members of our Community Operations Safety Team” to create a unique digital fingerprint, or hash, to “identify future uploads of the images without keeping copies of them on our servers,” explained Antigone Davis, Facebook’s Global Head of Security.

The social media network says once the hashes are created, the person will be notified by email and the images will be deleted from Facebook’s servers “no later than seven days.”

“We store the hashes so any time someone tries to upload an image with the same fingerprint, we can block it from appearing on Facebook, Instagram or Messenger,” Davis says.

Facebook already has a way for users to report when an intimate photo has been shared and a hash is created for that photo but the new program is a preventative effort.

The announcement came the same day that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized to European Union lawmakers for the Cambridge Analytica scandal.