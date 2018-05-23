× Elberta police searches for missing senior man, asks public for help

ELBERTA, Ala. — Officers in Elberta search for a resident who has not been seen since May 16.

Steve Kesztheylie, 79, was last seen at his home wearing red shorts, a white t-shirt, and a red hat, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). ALEA says he may be suffering from a condition that possibly impairs his judgment.

ALEA has passed along these details:

Brown eyes

Gray or Partially Gray hair

5’6″

170 pounds

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Steve Keszthelyi, please contact the Elberta Police Department at (251) 986-5300 or call 911