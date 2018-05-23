DeKalb County sheriff denies social media rumors of multiple rapes in the county

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says reports on social media of multiple alleged rapes in the county are false.

A review of social media accounts shows claims that there were four rapes in DeKalb County in the last few weeks.

Authorities say that one rape/invasion case has been reported at this time. That investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to that case or any other case is urged to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801 or on their tip line here.