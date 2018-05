× Death Investigation on Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Team Redstone officials confirm that there was a death at one of the housing units on Wednesday.

Neither the identity of the person nor the cause of death has been released.

Officials say there is no current threat to the Redstone community or general public.

The incident is under investigation by the Redstone Arsenal Police and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. The Madison County Coroner’s Office is assisting.