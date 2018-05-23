× Athens Mayor elected Vice President of Alabama League of Municipalities

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks has been elected by his municipal colleagues to serve as the Vice President of the Alabama League of Municipalities for the 2018-2019 term.

League Executive Director Ken Smith looks forward to working with Mayor Marks over the next year. “Ronnie has been actively involved with the League for many years,” Smith said. “He has served on a number of League committees, including our Executive Committee, and his municipal knowledge and leadership skills have been an asset to our organization. He will serve us well as Vice President.”

Mayor Marks also serves on the Board of Directors for the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation (AMIC), a mutual insurance company created by the League in 1989 to provide Alabama’s municipalities with liability insurance.

“I am honored to have been selected for this position,” Mayor Marks said. “I will serve with professionalism and assist the Executive Committee in achieving the goals of the League and addressing the interests of the 460 cities and towns in our state.”

Mayor Marks began his municipal service in 2004 as a council member and assumed the position of mayor in 2010 when former Mayor Dan Williams won a seat in the Alabama Legislature. He was elected to his first full term in 2012.

The Alabama League of Municipalities was organized in 1935 and has been a voice for over 450 cities and towns in Alabama. You can learn more about the League by clicking here.