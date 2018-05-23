Alabama Department of Transportation prepares for holiday weekend travel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – With the Memorial Day Holiday quickly approaching, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced they will limit temporary lane closures on interstates after Noon Friday, May 25, through midnight Monday, May 28.

“While most ALDOT construction will halt during the holiday, driving within the speed limit and watching out for shifting lanes and other changes in the roadway is still important in a construction zone,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator, ALDOT. “Before getting on the road, drivers can find out if there are construction zones along their route or traffic congestion by checking ALGOTraffic.com or the ALGO Traffic app.”

Holiday Driving Tips

With increased traffic expected on roads around the state, ALDOT is asking travelers to allow extra time to reach their destination. ALDOT offers the following reminders for the Memorial Day holiday weekend:

Don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs

People are seven times more likely to die in a crash when the driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as shown in ALDOT crash reports. Designating a sober driver before drinking is key to preventing these deadly crashes.

Wear your seat belt, in both front and rear seats

Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seatbelt. The latest stats from Drive Safe Alabama show that almost 60 percent of people dying in crashes on Alabama highways are not wearing a seatbelt.

You can find more safe driving tips on the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page.