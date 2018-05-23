× 15-year-old Mae Jemison student in ICU after allegedly being “body slammed” by campus security officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Mae Jemison student was sent to the Intensive Care Unit after sustaining injuries allegedly during an altercation with a campus security officer while the officer was attempting to break up a fight.

According to a friend of the student, other witnesses say the security officer “body slammed” the student near the end of the day on Monday. They say he had a seizure after the incident, eventually leaving him unconscious.

The friend says the student was rushed to emergency surgery Monday night with a cracked skull and internal bleeding.

Snapchat video appears to show evidence of an altercation, though the alleged body slam was not caught on camera to our knowledge.

Huntsville City Schools issued a response on Wednesday after being contacted by WHNT News 19. HCS Spokesperson Keith Ward said, “We have learned of an incident involving a contracted Campus Security Officer’s response to an altercation at Jemison High School. That contracted Campus Security Officer is not on campus, and will not return for the rest of this school year.

“We are actively investigating the details of this incident.”