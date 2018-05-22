Storm Chances Stay Low This Week, But Could Rise This Weekend

Humid air will lead to a few more spotty afternoon storms each day this week, but coverage will be uneven. That means some communities get soaked, while most stay dry. Outside of the pop-up storms it’s just going to be warm and humid with highs back in the mid 80s.

Any afternoon storms will weaken and dissipate through the evening, but a stray shower is possible through each night too. That means most graduations stay dry, but one or two might get a shower over them.

Isolated Storms: The Tennessee Valley is currently caught between a weak front to our northwest and a weak disturbance to the southeast. The disturbance to our South is sending more moisture into North Alabama to support at least isolated storms each afternoon, but neither system will have a major impact on us. By late Wednesday and Thursday both systems will weaken and pull off towards the northeast, keeping storm chances lower.

With a pattern like this we see pop-up storms the way we typically do in the summertime: the heating of the day helps a few puffy clouds grow into thunderstorms. The best way to dodge hit-and-miss storms like this is to useLive Alert 19 . You can set up alerts for heavy rain and lightning so that you don’t have to be monitoring the radar all day. Then when a storm does develop you can use the interactive radar feature to track it.

An Early Look At Memorial Day Weekend: The current unsettled weather pattern will let up by the end of the week, but an even stormier pattern could take its place. Yet another Gulf disturbance will be developing by the weekend, and this one could bring more widespread showers and storms than what we’ve been seeing.

It’s still too early to nail down the specifics, but for now plan for areas of rain and storms to be around Saturday through Monday.

At this time we’re looking at a good 1-3 inches of rain coming down over the next 7-days. Most of that will fall between Saturday and Monday.