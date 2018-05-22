Trying to reach WHNT News 19? Our phones are down right now, but you can contact us by email here

Madison County Schools are offering free meals this summer for all kids under 18

(Photo: Getty Images)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Children under the age of 18 will eat free in the Summer Food Service Program at Madison County Schools. The school system says they are proud to participate in a program that changes lives and keeps young people prepared to learn throughout the summer months.

Meals will be provided at several schools around the county:

New Hope Elementary School

5300 Main Drive; New Hope, AL 35760

  • June 4 – July 20, 2018 (closed July 4)
  • Breakfast served 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
  • Lunch served 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Owens Cross Roads Elementary School

 161 Wilson Mann Road; Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

  • June 4 – July 20, 2018 (closed July 4)
  • Breakfast served 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
  • Lunch served 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Madison County Elementary

173 Wood Street; Gurley, AL 35748

  • June 4-July 20, 2018 (closed July 4)
  • Breakfast served 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Lunch served 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.