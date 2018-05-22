× Madison County Schools are offering free meals this summer for all kids under 18

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Children under the age of 18 will eat free in the Summer Food Service Program at Madison County Schools. The school system says they are proud to participate in a program that changes lives and keeps young people prepared to learn throughout the summer months.

Meals will be provided at several schools around the county:

New Hope Elementary School

5300 Main Drive; New Hope, AL 35760

June 4 – July 20, 2018 (closed July 4)

Breakfast served 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch served 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Owens Cross Roads Elementary School

161 Wilson Mann Road; Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

June 4 – July 20, 2018 (closed July 4)

Breakfast served 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Lunch served 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Madison County Elementary

173 Wood Street; Gurley, AL 35748

June 4-July 20, 2018 (closed July 4)

Breakfast served 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Lunch served 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.