Lauderdale County woman accused of torturing horses

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A Waterloo woman has been indicted on animal cruelty charges, after her arrest earlier this year.

62-year-old Elois Kathleen Inman is accused of intentionally subjecting a horse in her custody to torture – which caused its death.

Law enforcement officials were notified in January of two dead horses in her pasture – one of those was found in a pond.

She has been charged with not burying the two horses within 24-hours of their death.

A third horse died after being taken into custody of animal control.