Langham, Davis, Rauls Named John Stallworth Award Recipients

The winners of the 4th annual John Stallworth Award were announced on Tuesday as Hall of Fame Coach Al Rauls, Class 5A Lineman of the Year Malik Langham, and All-State softball player Taylor Davis will be recognized on June 7th as a part of the 16th annual John Stallworth Golf Tournament.

Legendary Coach Al Rauls was named the coaching winner shortly after a year of honors that included him being inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame as well as the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame. Raul became the first African-American coach to win a baseball state championship in 1992 when he won it with New Hope. In 2017, he became only the second coach to win both a baseball and softball state championship after his victory with Buckhorn. Rauls has also been the coach of John Stallworth’s alma mater, Alabama A&M.

The male recipient of this honor was Lee’s All-State defensive end Malik Langham. Langham has already signed to play at the University of Florida after the 4 star recruit ended his impressive year accumulating a whopping 104 tackles to go along with 11 sacks. Langham was also an honor student and played on the basketball team.

The female winner of this award was Sparkman’s standout softball player, Taylor Davis. The Western Kentucky commit was able to be named to the All-State team despite being born with Erb’s Palsy, a condition that limits the range of motion in her arm requiring her to use the same arm to throw and catch. She earned a 3.84 GPA en route to being the recipient of the Cornelius A. Martin Award as well as being a Bryant-Jordan scholar.

The event will be held Thursday at the Huntsville Botanical Garden and will start at 6:00 pm with social hour and a silent auction while the program will begin at 7:00 pm.