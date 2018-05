× Huntsville man faces escape charge from Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A Huntsville man faces a felony escape charge after running away from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Monday.,

Authorities say Rodrecous Deshawn Rogers ran out an open door while another inmate was being brought in.

Rogers was being booked on a misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was found nearly two hours later and will face prison time.