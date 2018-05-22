× Governor Ivey send letter to Board of Pardons and Paroles asking for denial of parole for Judith Ann Neelley

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday sent a letter to members of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles requesting they deny Judith Ann Neelley release on parole.

Neelley was convicted of the 1982 murder of Lisa Ann Millican in DeKalb County. Her death sentence was commuted by Governor Fob James in 1999. Governor Ivey issued the following statement regarding the possible parole of Neelley.

“Under no circumstances should Judith Ann Neelley be granted parole. Her crimes—against people like Ken Dooley, Linda Adair, Lisa Ann Millican, Janice Chatman, and John Hancock—include acts of unspeakable brutality. Her character includes a disturbing tendency to manipulate others towards her own, violent ends. Indeed, I would not have commuted her death sentence in the first place.”

Governor Ivey’s office sent the above release to WHNT News 19.