× Former Lawrence County Animal Services Director found guilty of animal cruelty sentenced to fines and probation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Former Lawrence County Animal Services Director Bobbie Taylor has been sentenced after being found guilty of six counts of animal cruelty in February. Taylor was given a suspended sentence of 9 months in jail with 2-years of supervised probation. The suspended sentence means she won’t spend time behind bars. She has been ordered to pay $11,100 in fees and fines.

Taylor collapsed after the sentence was read.

A friend told WHNT News 19 that Taylor’s knee gave out.

For the first 3 months of her probation, Taylor has been ordered to report to a probation officer and will be subject to random home visits and unannounced searches.

She will have to see a mental health provider chosen by the probation officer.

As part of Taylor’s sentence, she is to have no ownership or control of animals other than the 10 animals she had been previously permitted.

Taylor had been accused of abusing between 250 and 300 animals in her care.

WHNT News 19 first broke this story in June of 2015 after a volunteer at the Lawrence County Animal Shelter contacted us with a video he said showed Taylor beating a dog.

In a bench trial, a judge originally found Taylor guilty in June of 2016. Taylor’s attorney successfully appealed that decision. A mistrial was later declared in the first jury trial in September of 2017.

She was finally convicted on six out of 15 counts of animal cruelty by a jury in February 2018.