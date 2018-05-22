Coyotes spotted in numerous Colbert County neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Residents across Colbert County are on alert. Numerous pictures have started coming across social media news feeds in recent weeks showing coyotes in neighborhoods. The latest spotting of a coyote to sweep through social media happened at Village One in Sheffield. A resident spotted it trotting across an open field.

“At night-time, sometimes I will take the dog out around two o’clock in the morning and you can hear them in the distance,” explained Sheffield resident Kane Gross. “I guess that is down by the river.”

Gross has lived in Sheffield for several years. He’s heard tales about packs of coyotes making their way through subdivisions.

“I have a little Shih Tzu and she is about a year old, and I wouldn’t think about leaving her outside by herself. I have heard stories about them jumping fences and just going in and getting them and running off.”

According to Colbert County Animal Control, there’s several reasons why coyotes are coming into populated areas, one of those being residential growth. Neighborhoods have sprung up in once wooded areas; disturbing the habitat of coyotes.

The second cause is people leaving pet food outside at night. It gives coyote’s and other wildlife an overnight snack.

“It is just amazing they are this close to the public,” said Gross. “Actually we’re close, we’re in their territory is what we are.”

Animal control officers say one coyote will normally not bother anyone. However, a pack of coyotes should be avoided at all cost.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources should be notified if problems with coyotes persist. County and city animal control officers in the Shoals are not equipped to help with wildlife trapping and relocation.