Alabama's Teacher of the Year receives new car

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The newly-minted state Teacher of the Year for the 2018-2019 calendar year will have the pleasure of riding in luxury thanks to Alfa Insurance.

Zestlan Simmons, of Booker T. Washington Magnet High School, received a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse from Alfa to help traveling easier and more comfortable- according to a press release. The release notes The Alabama Farmers Federation will cover the entire insurance cost of the vehicle

The Advanced Placement English instructor will travel and speak across the Yellowhammer state as part of her award duties next year.

Simmons is a Montgomery native and so Alfa, making the connection more exciting for the company.

“Alfa is a Montgomery-based company, and we’re excited for the Teacher of the Year to be from our own backyard,” said Alfa and Federation President Jimmy Parnell in the release. “It’s a blessing to have dedicated teachers like Zestlan preparing our young people for what’s next in their lives. I hope the use of this car helps Zestlan achieve her goal of inspiring her peers to achieve even greater success in education.”

She will go on to represent Alabama for the National Teacher of the Year award.

The handout reports this is the 22nd year Alfa and the Federation have partnered with ALSDE to present the Teacher of the Year with a year’s use of a car and insurance.