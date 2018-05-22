Alabama Marine Patrol begins enhanced watch over Valley waterways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer recreation season. Thousands across the valley will head to the lakes and rivers to crank up their boats and dust off the skis.

It’s only Tuesday, but the Alabama Marine Patrol is already getting geared up for the weekend. Increased patrols along the Tennessee River are underway.

“We’re just looking to keep the water safe this weekend,” said Lt. Chad Pate with Alabama Marine Patrol.

Lt. Chad Pate oversees Marine Patrol in the northern district of Alabama. In addition to the warnings to use life jackets and stay away from alcohol on the water, Pate encourages boaters to communicate with someone not with them. Before you leave the dock let someone know where you are, where you will be and how long you will be there. It can cut down on time if you need to be rescued.

“The river is a pretty large system, and when you start trying to look for somebody that was on Pickwick Lake here, that’s 60 to 70 miles worth of waterway and it takes a long time if we don’t know where to go.”

For the parents who let their teenagers loose on a wave runner, talk to them about safety expectations first. Also, keep them out of congested areas especially if they are new to boating.

“Know your limitations,” stated Pate. “Know your experience level, and just keep that in mind when you're operating the jet-ski.”

And Lt. Pate says no matter what type vessel you’re commanding, always wear the mandated kill switch. It could save your life if something happens.

In addition to safety concerns on your vessel keep an eye on the weather. Storms during this time of year can pop up in minutes, causing treacherous water conditions.