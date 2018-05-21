Trying to reach WHNT News 19? Our phones are down right now, but you can contact us by email here

Two Tennessee Valley natives earn SEC All-Freshman team honors

Posted 7:25 pm, May 21, 2018, by
Tanner Burns earns SEC All-Freshman team honors (Dakota Sumpter/Auburn Athletics)

A school-record seven Auburn players earned All-SEC stature on Monday, when the league announced its regular season honors.

Standout freshman pitchers Tanner Burns and Cody Greenhill were named to the SEC All-Freshman team after each posting an impressive season with the Tigers.

Starting pitcher Tanner Burns ended the year with a record of 5-4 in 14 starts, while posting an ERA of 3.33. The Decatur alum was able to display his dominance on the mound by striking out a total of 69 batters, which was second on the team.

Meanwhile, reliever Cody Greenhill recorded an astounding ERA of 1.59 in 16 appearances while chalking up a 3-2 record to go along with 5 saves. The former Russellville standout also lead the team in ERA in SEC play with 2.42, despite missing four weeks early in the conference schedule due to an illness.

Cody Greenhill posts an ERA of 1.59 in route to SEC All-Freshman recognition (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)

As posted by Auburntigers.com,  both pitchers were able to keep hitters on their toes by only surrendering sub .220 averages to batters.

Both Tigers look to carry their success into the SEC Tournament when they play the Kentucky Wildcats at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

 