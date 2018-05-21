× Man suspected of rape escaped from Marion County Jail overnight; he has ties to Muscle Shoals

MARION COUNTY, Ala. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Thomas Joe Green. They say he escaped from the jail overnight.

Green, 31, was in jail on the charge of first degree rape.

The sheriff’s office describes Green as standing 6’0″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing white pants and a long-sleeve charcoal gray shirt.

Investigators say he has ties to Haleyville and Muscle Shoals, and he’s originally from Joiner, Arkansas.

Please notify your local law enforcement agency or the Marion County Sheriff’s Department at 205-921-7433 if you see Thomas.