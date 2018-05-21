× Huntsville Police find officer filmed striking man during arrest acted within policy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A weekend arrest attracted attention on social media Sunday after a video appeared to show a Huntsville Police officer punching the person being arrested. On Monday, Huntsville Police announced its Internal Affairs Division has found officers acted within policy during the arrest of a man.

A release from Huntsville Police notes that the video on social media only captured 44-seconds of a struggle they say lasted more than four minutes. However, the release also notes that while police captured the entire incident on both dashcam and bodycam, they will not release their video to the public.

HPD has refused to release any bodycam video since purchasing and deploying the cameras in 2016.

Police say the man in the video was being arrested for Public Intoxication, but they will not identify him, saying, “The offender in this incident has been interviewed and is cooperating; however he has asked that his name not be released.”

According to police, the man seen in the video was “actively resisting” and “attempted to flee, ignoring the officer’s directions.”

The release from police addresses the punching by acknowledging “an officer did strike the offender in large muscle areas, as trained, in an attempt to get the offender to release the officer’s hand.”

Police say officers told the unnamed offender more than 31 times that he was under arrest and to put his hands behind his back.