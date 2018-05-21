× Huntsville firefighters limit damage to mobile home by carrying burning dryer outside to extinguish

TRIANA, Ala. – Huntsville Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Triana overnight to find a clothes dryer on fire. They were able to keep the damage very limited within the home by carrying a burning dryer outside.

The fire started just before 2:00 Monday morning at the home on Oregon Drive.

Investigators tell us the mobile home has smoke damage, and one wall has fire damage. The five people who live in the home plan to stay with relatives while repairs can be made.

There were no injuries as a result of this fire.